Betty Damrow

Betty Lou (Renner) Damrow, 94 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of Diller entered into her heavenly home on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at her home at The Kensington with her family by her side. She was born on September 9, 1927 in Goodland, KS to Albert and Margaret (Hayden) Renner. At the age of 3 she lost her mother. She attended rural school in the Goodland area until age 8 when her father moved the family to Beatrice and she graduated from Beatrice High School in 1945. While in high school and following graduation Betty worked at Gale's Photography and Gift shop. Betty married Franklin Damrow on September 7, 1947 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice. To this union 3 children were born, Margaret, James and Peggy. Married life began in Beatrice, moving to Holmesville, and then to Diller in 1955. Besides being a devoted farm wife, Betty worked part time at the Diller Post Office, retiring after 27 years, along with many years as a bookkeeper at Roelfs Transfer in Diller. Betty and Franklin moved to The Kensington in Beatrice in February 2018. They became her second family and she loved and appreciated their wonderful care. She was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller having served in many different capacities. Betty was happiest when spending time with her family, totally enjoying her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was known as the family photographer, always with a camera in her hand.