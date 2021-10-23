Betty Damrow

Betty Lou (Renner) Damrow
Betty Lou (Renner) Damrow, 94 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of Diller entered into her heavenly home on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at her home at The Kensington with her family by her side. She was born on September 9, 1927 in Goodland, KS to Albert and Margaret (Hayden) Renner. At the age of 3 she lost her mother. She attended rural school in the Goodland area until age 8 when her father moved the family to Beatrice and she graduated from Beatrice High School in 1945. While in high school and following graduation Betty worked at Gale's Photography and Gift shop. Betty married Franklin Damrow on September 7, 1947 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice. To this union 3 children were born, Margaret, James and Peggy. Married life began in Beatrice, moving to Holmesville, and then to Diller in 1955. Besides being a devoted farm wife, Betty worked part time at the Diller Post Office, retiring after 27 years, along with many years as a bookkeeper at Roelfs Transfer in Diller. Betty and Franklin moved to The Kensington in Beatrice in February 2018. They became her second family and she loved and appreciated their wonderful care. She was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller having served in many different capacities. Betty was happiest when spending time with her family, totally enjoying her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was known as the family photographer, always with a camera in her hand.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 74 years, Franklin; daughters Margaret Bartels of Lincoln and Peggy Hemphill (Steve) of Diller; son James Damrow (Donna) of Sutton, NE; 8 grandchildren Jessica, Derrick, Dana, Melissa, Meagan, Brooke, Patrick, and Hayden ; 16 great grandchildren, Laurel, Travis, Brevin, Pierce, Nathan, Brayden, Katelyn, Rachel, Charlee, Sammy, Allison, Preston, Sidney, Piper, Beckam, and Kutter; brother Bob Renner of Lincoln; sisters-in-law Marjorie Epp of Beatrice, Ruby Augustine of Lincoln, and Kathryn Overbeck of Montana; and many nieces and nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Don and Lloyd Renner; and several sisters and brothers-in-law including Esther Chermak and Rev. Dr. Thomas Damrow.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller with Reverend Mark Liscom officiating. Masks are optional and the service will be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Interment in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Diller. The body will lie in state 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Monday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice and at the church one hour preceding the service on Tuesday. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church. A memorial has been established to the church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Betty's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.