Betty Gritz

Betty A. Gritz

Betty A. Gritz, 80 years of age, of Beatrice, died Monday morning, April 11, 2022, at a Lincoln hospital. She was born on April 25, 1941 in Beatrice, to Leslie and Bertha (Shelley) White. Betty was baptized on April 6, 1952, at Holmesville Church of the Brethren and attended school in Holmesville. On October 5, 1959, Betty married Fred Gritz in Marysville, KS. She worked at BSDC in the laundry department, then for ten years on the units, and spent 26 years as a pharmacy technician. After retiring from BSDC, she worked for Home Instead Senior Care in Beatrice. Betty and Fred did a morning motorized route for the Omaha World Herald and Lincoln Journal Star for many years. Betty had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening and canning for her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband Fred Gritz of Beatrice; daughter, Brenda (Dennis) Hippen of Virginia; four grandchildren, Stephanie Whitlinger and fiancé Justin Larsen of Hickman, Justin (Heather) Hippen of Virginia, Nicole (Jacob) Behrends of Cortland, and Connie (Justin) Brady of Beatrice; eight great-grandchildren, Kinley Whitlinger, Everett and Canaan Larsen, Mason and Logan Hippen, Jace, Carson and Henry Behrends; brothers Eldon White and friend Janetta Frerichs, David (Rita) White, and Samuel (Norma) White; sisters, Becky Picolet and Karen Collins; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Larry Gritz, who died on September 17, 2014; brother, Les (Eva) White; sisters, Mary (Don) Scheele and Verna Clement; infant brothers, Marvin and Bobby Wayne White; parents-in-law, Walter (Constance) Gritz; brothers-in-law, Dean Picolet and Leonard Collins.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. The family requests casual dress for the service. Interment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A memorial has been established to the American Heart Association and the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. The body will lie in state on Wednesday from noon until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.