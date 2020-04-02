Betty Hartwig

Betty Ann Trostle Meints Hartwig went to be with the Lord on March 31, 2020 at Bryan East Hospital at the age of 91. She was the only child of George "Verl" and Nettie (Fey) Trostle, and was born on July 31, 1928 in Haxtun, CO. Betty was baptized on April 9, 1939 at the Adams Presbyterian Church and became a member on April 5, 1942. She was confirmed at the Adams American Lutheran Church on November 29, 1953. Betty married Raymond Meints on June 5, 1953 and later divorced on September 11, 1980. One child, Daryl Ray Meints was born on December 17, 1964. She was married to Clarence Hartwig on September 19, 1992 and transferred to Christ Lutheran Church. After graduating from Adams Public School in 1946, she started teaching in southeast Nebraska in one room rural schools in the vicinities of Cortland, Hallam and Pickrell. Later she taught in the towns of Cortland, Norfolk, Clatonia and Adams. She graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1968. She taught 5th grade in Adams from 1968 until 1992. After 42 years of teaching, she retired in 1992. She was a member of the Adams Education Association, Nebraska State Education Association, and National Education Association. She held offices in many teaching organizations and helped start the Freeman Public School Foundation. While attending the American Lutheran Church in Adams and Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell, she taught Sunday School and Bible School several years. She held offices in many woman's organizations in the church. She was a delegate to the American Lutheran Church Convention for several years. Betty was also a member of the Cortland American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, golfing and attending and watching Nebraska football and volleyball games. She enjoyed many activities while at Gold Crest, especially the Book Club.