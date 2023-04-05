Betty Hohensee, 63

Betty Lou Hohensee, age 63 passed away unexpectedly while traveling the states on March 20, 2023. She was born on August 8, 1959. Betty attended school in Barneston and Marysville and obtained degrees in Business Administration and Ag from Southeast Community College. She was married to Mark Hohensee on October 21, 1978. To this union one daughter, Laurie was born. After the marriage ended in 1982, Betty fell in love with Gary Parde. Though never married, their relationship unified their families. Betty lived and worked in Southeast Nebraska, Texas, Kansas, and Montana. She enjoyed horse riding, line dancing, casinos, playing darts, her pets, and her loud sense of fashion.

Survivors include her daughter, Laurie Hohensee; grandchildren, Taylor Holcomb, Noah, Zach, Alex, and Mackenzie Goodwin; great grandchildren, Grayson, Analee, Grant, Bentley, Baby Boy Goodwin and Baby Girl Goodwin; special friend, Gary Parde and his children, Heather, Jarrod, and Audra; siblings, Linda (Kenny) Conner and Cliff (Rebecca) Harper; special sisters, Bev Thomas and Susan Magor; son-in-law, Francis Goodwin; her beloved companion Ashes; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Sandy (Mansau) Harper; grandparents, Ross Mansau and Betty Lou Hurn and Cliff and Dorothy Lee Master; brother, Jackie Harper; 5 animals including her favorite horse, Aah-Da-Ha.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on April 22, 2023 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. A visitation will take place at the funeral home on April 21st from 9AM to 5PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. View a full obituary and additional details about Betty's Services, including any available live streams and tributes at www.ghchapel.com.

These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.