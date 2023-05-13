Betty (Everhart) McGinty, 80

Betty Irene (Everhart) McGinty, 80 years of age, of Lincoln, formerly of Beatrice passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Gateway Vista in Lincoln. She was born on September 17, 1942 in Fairbury to Merle and Ruby (Townsend) Everhart. Betty married Darol McGinty on March 15, 1958 in Fairbury. She retired from cooking where she worked many places with the last being at the VFW in Beatrice. Betty also worked many years at Endicott Clay. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and enjoyed word books, traveling with Darol and especially her grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her children, Patty Reese and husband Fritz of Jansen, Darol Ward McGinty of Pearl, Mississippi, Michelle Oden and husband Dan of Odell, Arlene Schmidt and husband Glen of Crab Orchard, Hope Brown and husband Tim of Blue Springs; 19 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Gresham and husband Russ of Rosalia, Kansas, Marlene Johnson of Lincoln; special sister-in-law, Gloria Everhart of Fairbury; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darol on February 13, 2016; daughter, Ruth McGinty; son, Raymond McGinty; granddaughter, Ashley McGinty; sister, Peggy Sorrels; and brother, Sonny Everhart.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairbury Cemetery in Fairbury. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 1 to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 PM. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.