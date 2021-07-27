Betty J. Zulek

Survived by her children, Carol McCann, JoAnne (Gary) Ames, Karen (Danny) VanLaningham, Jimmey Nyberg (Susan Baker), Charles Dickinson, and Robert (Robin) Dickinson; 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Elsie) Ware; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, 2 brothers, and 3 grandsons.

Funeral at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Wymore Church of Christ. Burial at the Blue Springs Cemetery. Visitation at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family greeting from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service Wednesday. Memorial to family's choice with the funeral home in charge. View her full obituary and online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.