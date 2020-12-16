Betty Jane Hevelone

Betty Jane Harris Hevelone, 97, of North Platte, passed away December 13, 2020 in North Platte. Betty was born at Table Rock to Earl and Effie (Moyer) Harris on April 19, 1923. She grew up in the Wymore/Blue Springs area where the family farmed. On April 21, 1941, Betty married the love of her life, Keith Hardy Hevelone, at Marysville, KS. They were married for 72 years until his passing on November 18, 2013. Born to this union were 3 children; James Lee, Norma Jean and Dennis Keith. Betty worked with her husband for many years at Beatrice Sun Times in Beatrice, Clay County News in Sutton and Albee Printing in Grand Island. In 1969, they moved to Grand Island where she was employed at St. Francis Medical Center for 16 years, retiring in 1988. They also lived in Ogallala for a few years. In 1996, they moved to their present home in North Platte. Betty was active in church circles, the American Legion Auxiliary; as a past president, the Eagles Auxiliary; awarded Mother of the Year, and the Shriners Hospital Auxiliary 8 and 40. She enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, cooking and spending time with her family. Betty was a loving mother and grandmother.