Betty Jurgens

Betty J. Jurgens, age 92 of Wymore passed away peacefully on May 31, 2021 at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Society. She was born in Odell on February 12, 1929 to John O. and Tena (Tjaden) Gerdes and baptized at Immanuel (Stateline) Lutheran Church on March 3, 1929. Betty was confirmed in her Lutheran faith on April 18, 1943 and received her first Holy Communion on April 25, 1943. She was a 1947 graduate of Wymore High School. On February 12, 1950, she was united in marriage to Delmer J. Jurgens. Betty worked at Wymore National Bank, and then as a bookkeeper at Marysville Sale Barn and Beatrice 77 Livestock. She and Delmer were founding members of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wymore. She was very active in her church circle and played organ for many years. She was a member of the Happy Homemaker Extension Club and several card parties. She enjoyed playing BINGO, sewing, quilting, crocheting, baking, gardening, canning, was an avid Kansas City Royals fan, but above all else, Betty loved spending time with her family.