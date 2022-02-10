Betty Mann

Betty J. Mann, age 96 of Beatrice, formerly of Blue Springs entered into her Heavenly home on February 8, 2022. She was born at her Aunt June's house in Odell on September 13, 1925 to Clarence and Ethel (Rosecrans) Lewis. Betty was a 1943 graduate of Holmesville High School. On April 21, 1945, she was united in marriage to Robert Mann. She worked several manufacturing and supply jobs while Bob was serving in World War II, but after his discharge, she worked alongside her husband as a farm wife. She was a member of the former Blue Springs Christian Church where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and cooked for various church events. Upon the church's closing, she and Bob transferred their membership to the Wymore Church of Christ where she continued her faithful service through youth ministry, cooking, and as an active member of the Christian Builders Class. She was also a member of the Blue River 4-H Club, was the director of Y-Teens, and served on the Gage County Election Board. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading her Bible, collecting rocks and elephants, but most of all, Betty was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was known as “Aunt Betty” or “Grandma Betty” to just about anyone she had contact with.