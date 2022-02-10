Betty Mann

Betty J. Mann
Betty J. Mann, age 96 of Beatrice, formerly of Blue Springs entered into her Heavenly home on February 8, 2022. She was born at her Aunt June's house in Odell on September 13, 1925 to Clarence and Ethel (Rosecrans) Lewis. Betty was a 1943 graduate of Holmesville High School. On April 21, 1945, she was united in marriage to Robert Mann. She worked several manufacturing and supply jobs while Bob was serving in World War II, but after his discharge, she worked alongside her husband as a farm wife. She was a member of the former Blue Springs Christian Church where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and cooked for various church events. Upon the church's closing, she and Bob transferred their membership to the Wymore Church of Christ where she continued her faithful service through youth ministry, cooking, and as an active member of the Christian Builders Class. She was also a member of the Blue River 4-H Club, was the director of Y-Teens, and served on the Gage County Election Board. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading her Bible, collecting rocks and elephants, but most of all, Betty was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was known as “Aunt Betty” or “Grandma Betty” to just about anyone she had contact with.
Those left to morn her passing are her children, Kent Mann and wife, Cyndee of Grand Island, Janene Fitzwater and husband Scott of Beatrice, and Mike Mann and wife Kay of Omaha; grandchildren, Kate (Cory) Bohling, Kenzie (Jay) Mollring, Kurt (Lindsey) Mann, Ben (Anna) Fitzwater, Robert (Amanda) Fitzwater, and Jacob Mann (special friend Kayla Martin); 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Linda Mann; nieces, Barbara Golden, Sharlene Jensen, and Lynda Lewis; cousin, Yvonne Ziemba; close friends, Marcia Moss and Karen Zimmerman; a host of extended family and friends too numerous to name. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob (2013); infant son, Clinton; great grandchildren, Liam Fitzwater and Ollie Fitzwater; brother, Luke Lewis; sister, Jean Lewis; sister-in-law, Gladys Fessler; brother-in-law, Clyde Mann; and 3 nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Saturday from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at the church one hour prior to the service. A memorial has been established to the Wymore Church of Christ and Alpha Christian Children's Home, 15017 27th St, Perry, KS 66703, with the funeral home in charge. Sign Betty's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.