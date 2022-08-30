Betty Novotny

Betty J. Novotny

Betty J. Novotny, 94 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Beatrice early Monday morning, August 29, 2022. She was born on March 13, 1928 at Holmesville to Andrew and Sarah (Fetty) Petersen and was a graduate of Holmesville High School. Betty married Archie Novotny. She had been employed at Three Sisters Store, Wilkie Bakery, Goodenoughs for over 30 years, and at the PEO Home. Betty was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and had taught Sunday School; was a member of the PTA and served as secretary; and had been a Brownie Leader. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and watching sports on TV (especially Nebraska teams).

Survivors include daughter Shirley (Don) Ramsey of Wymore; granddaughter Laurel (Brian) Lunsford of Elkhorn; grandson Mitch (Heather) Ramsey of Bruning; 2 great-grandchildren Gage and Brynn Ramsey; sister Dorothy (Willie) Hofeling of Beatrice; nieces and nephews; and special friends Dean and Aladean Shuck and Gene and Arlene Vondenkamp. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Archie; sister Mildred McCandless; and brothers Dale and Raymond Petersen.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the Centenary United Methodist Church with Reverend Paixao Baptista officiating. Interment at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state Wednesday from 1-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice and at the church one hour preceding the funeral on Thursday. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the church. A memorial has been established to the Beatrice Salvation Army with the funeral home in charge. Sign Betty's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.