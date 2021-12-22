Betty Stevens

Betty Jo (Craig) Stevens

Betty Jo (Craig) Stevens, 83 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. She was born on June 9, 1938 in Wymore to Enis and Thelma (Creek) Craig. Betty Jo married Sam Stevens on February 16, 1956 in Topeka, KS. She worked 24 years at the Beatrice Lutheran Hospital, 7 years at Beatrice Feed Service, 7 years at Petstuff and 8 years at Twin Rivers. Betty Jo enjoyed camping, fishing, visiting with people and her cat, Kitty.

Betty Jo is survived by her husband, Sam; daughter, Debra Lewis and husband Marty of Humboldt; grandchildren, Alexis Stallbaumer and husband Curtis, Lance Lewis; one great-grandson on the way; sisters-in-law, Florence Stevens of Lilly, PA, Dorothy Stevens, Gerri Stevens, both of Gallitzin, PA; brother-in-law, Edward Duke of Canfield, OH; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Lynsay Jo Lewis; sister, Dorothy Ralston and husband Paul; brothers, Marion “Jack” Craig and wife Pat, Larry Craig; brothers-in-law, Robert Stevens, George Stevens, John Stevens; and sister-in-law, Anna Marie Duke.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice with Father Rand Langhorst as celebrant. Masks are encouraged by the family. Inurnment will follow in the Wymore Cemetery. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.