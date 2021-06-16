BettyAnn Margaret Schuller, 74, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Largo, FL. She was born on October 1, 1946 in rural DeWitt to Reinhardt and Margaret (Harms) Scheiding. Betty was baptized and confirmed at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice. She attended Beatrice High School and graduated in 1964. Betty married Steven Schuller in 1968. Betty attended the Lincoln School of Commerce and later attended UNL. She worked at Miller & Paine, Dot Drug as a retail associate for many years and worked in various secretarial positions including KZUM Radio and the University of Nebraska. She retired happily from Lincoln's Golds Parking. She was a member of the Lutheran faith and attended American Lutheran Church of Lincoln with her children for many years. She enjoyed collecting angels and spending time with her family and friends. She liked shopping, dining and trying new places but also had her favorites. She loved her cat Miya very much. She lived for ten years in Omaha before enjoying her final eights years in the sun and out of the snow in Florida.