Beverley June Kite

Beverley June Kite, age 86 of Marysville, KS passed away peacefully at her home on December 15, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1934 in Holmesville to Clifford and Lillie Belle (McCullough) Ault. She was a 1952 graduate of Blue Springs High School. Beverley owned and operated the Blue Bonnet Café in Wymore and the Cozy Café in Blue Springs. She also worked at Dempsters for 11 years and sold Avon for many years. On March 24, 1979, she was united in marriage to Roger Kite. She was a hard-working, strong, and witty person who loved to make people laugh. She enjoyed flower gardening, trips to the casino, coffee at Blue Springs Keno, playing Scrabble, and spending time with her family. She was a huge Kansas City Royals Fan.

Those left to mourn her passing are her children, Raymond Gaudreau and wife Peg of Fremont, Cheryl Gaudreau of Mission, KS, and Nanci Bruna and husband David of Marysville, KS; stepson, Randy Kite; grandchildren, Shelly (Jeff) Martis, Jessica (Kevin) Miller, Melissa (Brody) Flavin, and Karissa (Shane) Rengstorf; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Wyatt, and Braxton Miller, Bridget and Blaise Flavin, and Brynlee and Jase Rengstorf; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger (2008); brothers, Truman, Duane, and Max Ault; sister, Ila Porter; and stepson Mike Kite.

A private family service will take place on Saturday at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required at all services. Memorial contributions may be made to One Property At A Time and the Wymore Blue Springs Area Fund. Sign Beverley's online guest book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.