Beverly (Glathar) Vitosh, 89

Beverly J. (Glathar) Vitosh, 89 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at home on Thursday, May 18, 2023. She was born on August 30, 1933 in Diller to William and Opal (Hill) Glathar. Bev graduated from Fairbury High School in 1950. She married Walter Vitosh on February 4, 1952 in Beatrice. Bev and Walt lived on a farm north of Odell where Bev stayed busy helping with farm operations, milking cows and raising children. They owned Walt and Bev's Liquor Store in Wymore for 5 years and moved to Beatrice in 1994. After moving to Beatrice, Bev worked at BSDC and JCPenney. She was a past member of Odell United Methodist Church, Centenary United Methodist Church and the Odell American Legion Auxiliary. Bev enjoyed puzzle books, yardwork, walking, dancing, being outside, KC Royals baseball and especially spending time with her grandchildren and their activities.

Bev is survived by her husband, Walter; daughters, Jeanne Lytle and husband Pat, Kathryn Schnuelle and husband Doug; daughter-in-law, Jeanette Vitosh, all of Beatrice; grandchildren, Chad Jurgens and wife Jill, Shawn Jurgens and wife Angie, Anthony Schnuelle and wife Tami, Ashley Hawks, Chandra Vitosh, Amanda McLean and husband Chance, Jamie O'Connor and husband Joe, Kalynn Fritzen and husband Jeff, Abbie Lanke and husband Ryan; 20 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Bates of Omaha, Carolyn Vitosh of Odell, Bernice Vitosh of Beatrice; brothers-in-law, John Marshall of Colorado, Arnie Vitosh and wife Judy of Odell, Gary Vitosh of Beatrice; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Terry Vitosh; sister, Shirley Beran and husband Vernon; sister-in-law, Maxine Marshall; and brothers-in-law, Melvin Vitosh and wife Lylah, LeRoy Vitosh, Larry Vitosh and Lou Bates.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, May 22, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Hollis Patterson officiating. Interment will follow in the Odell Czech Cemetery north of Odell. Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 PM Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.