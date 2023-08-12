Beverly L. (Buck) Andrews

Beverly Lucile (Buck) Andrews was born in Beatrice, NE, to Loyal and Helen Buck on January 25, 1929. She passed away on August 9, 2023, at Goldcrest Assisted Living in Adams, NE.

"Bev" grew up on a farm northeast of Beatrice. She was baptized on April 5, 1936. Bev attended school at Mumford School District #39 and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1947. Bev was united in marriage to James (Jim) Andrews on May 20, 1950. To this union brought three sons, Dennis, Kim, and Bruce. Bev and Jim raised their sons in Wymore, NE, and were well known for owning the greenhouse. Working at Dempsters, TO Haas Tires, Blue Bonnet Cafe, Koons Auto, and Wymore Medical, she was no stranger to hard work. Bev was an active member of Blue Springs United Methodist Church. Spending many hours quilting, preparing for the annual bizarre, and volunteering her time to help with events with the Willing Workers and Willing Helpers groups. She was heavily involved with community improvement groups including the Wymore Chamber of Commerce, Wymore BPW Club, and Southern Gage Community Pride Group. Bev was also a member of the Wymore American Legion Auxiliary since 1959.

Bev loved to travel. Taking countless bus trips near and far and even a Hawaiian cruise in her retirement. She was known for her love of Elvis, which she admitted at her 90th birthday she didn't love him quite as much as led on. Bev did, however, have so much love for her family. Bev enjoyed watching her grandkids grow and with each great-grandchild, her heart grew fuller. She recently said that one of her grandsons called her and told her he had some news, and with a smile on her face, she said "I know what these calls mean, let me guess - you are expecting!"

Survivors include sons: Dennis (special friend, Kathy Slimmer) of Basehor, KS, Bruce (Geneie) of Adams, NE; daughter-in-law, Melinda Andrews of Aurora, NE; ten grandchildren, Ben Nies, James Andrews, Nathan (Sara Cushenbery) Andrews, Holly (Brian) Mahoney, Audrey (JD) Feerhusen, Bryce (Mary) Andrews, Nicholas (Kelsey) Andrews, Shawna (Ben) McGuire, Tanner Andrews, Amanda (Dakota) Buss; 12 great-grandchildren: Lydia, Vivian, Sofia, Stella, Sylvia, Nora, Sila, Cade, Eloise, Clara, Olivia, and Amelia; one sister, Barb (Duane) Bratt-Kennedy; brothers-in-law, Ron Andrews and Garry Beard; sister-in-law, Marla Wilcox; long time good friends: Connie Carpenter and Carol Allen; several nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. Bev was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Andrews; and son, Kim Andrews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Connie Carpenter officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. A visitation will take place at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 to 6:00 PM. The family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the service on Monday.

A memorial has been established to the Willing Workers Group with the funeral home in charge. We encourage friends and family to visit Bev's memorial page at www.ghchapel.com, where you can share memories, upload photos, and view the livestream of Bev's service.

These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.