Beverly Paneitz

Beverly “Jean” Paneitz, 87 of Beatrice passed into the presence of her Lord on October 6, 2021. She was born on June 8, 1934 to Melvin Harold “Jack” Wright and Doris (Vicars) Wright in Beatrice. She attended Beatrice Public Schools. Jean married Melford C. “Hap” Zoubek on June 17, 1950 in Marysville, KS. They lived many places during his service in the military. She was a record setting District Manager for Avon cosmetics for 22 years, earning trips to Chicago, New York and Hawaii. She married Vernon Paneitz of Fairbury on August 19, 1966 in Papillion. She retired from Maverick Media where she sold advertising for the Penny Press. She owned and operated the Personett House Bed & Breakfast in Fairbury and served on the Jefferson County Visitors Committee.