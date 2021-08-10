Beverly R. Buhr
Beverly R. Buhr, 69, of Beatrice passed away on August 7, 2021 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. She was born on April 14, 1952 in Geneva, to Francis and Della (Keil) Rose. She grew up in the Fairmont area and graduated from Fairmont High School. Beverly married Dennis Buhr on January 26, 1974 in Fairmont. After Bev and Dennis were married, she raised the four boys and helped on the family farm and attended her husband and sons many sporting activities. In later years, she worked as a bus driver and dispatcher for the Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #21 of Fairmont, Zion Lutheran Church of Pickrell where she was involved in the choir. She was active in the Filley QRT (Quick Response Team) and taught CPR classes. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, going to races, riding sleds and attending her grandchildren's sporting activities and attending all family gatherings.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Dennis of Beatrice; sons, Dana (Dana Workman) Buhr of Beatrice, Coby (Kristen) Buhr of Beatrice, Kyle (Angie) Buhr of Wichita, KS, Alex (Beth) Buhr of Filley; grandchildren, Bradley, Connor, Madison, Cohen, Nolan, Emmit, Cole, Laney and Carson; sisters, Judy (Paul) Vacek of Papillion, Jann (John) Morrison of Denver, CO; twin brother, Will (Cindy) Rose of Fresno, CA; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Della Rose; parents-in-law, Bruno and Marie Buhr; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Murrene and Dale Cramer; brother-in-law, Lavern Buhr.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the churches Facebook page. The body will lie in state on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice and at church one hour prior to the service on Thursday. The family will meet and greet friends and relatives on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Private family inurnment will take place at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.