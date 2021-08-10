Beverly R. Buhr, 69, of Beatrice passed away on August 7, 2021 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. She was born on April 14, 1952 in Geneva, to Francis and Della (Keil) Rose. She grew up in the Fairmont area and graduated from Fairmont High School. Beverly married Dennis Buhr on January 26, 1974 in Fairmont. After Bev and Dennis were married, she raised the four boys and helped on the family farm and attended her husband and sons many sporting activities. In later years, she worked as a bus driver and dispatcher for the Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #21 of Fairmont, Zion Lutheran Church of Pickrell where she was involved in the choir. She was active in the Filley QRT (Quick Response Team) and taught CPR classes. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, going to races, riding sleds and attending her grandchildren's sporting activities and attending all family gatherings.