Beverly Rae Jurgens, 91

Beverly Rae (Brauch) Jurgens, 91 years of age, formerly of Beatrice passed away on September 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She was born on March 15, 1932, in Oketo, Kansas to Irvin and Henrietta (Novotny) Brauch. On December 23, 1950, Beverly was united in marriage to Franklin Otto Jurgens in Marysville, Kansas. To this union three children were born: Dennis, Sara and Janice.

Beverly graduated from Diller High School in 1949 and later graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She was a teacher and taught in country schools, Diller Elementary and Wymore Southern. She later worked at the Beatrice State Developmental Center in the Speech and Language Department. After retiring, Beverly taught at Southeast Community College in the Rural Career Development program and later helped in the Adult Basic Education program.

Beverly was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice, the Gage County Historical Society, and a lifetime member of the University of Nebraska Alumni Association. She enjoyed embroidery, cross-stitch and quilting. She liked reading and working Sudoku. Beverly loved playing cards and board games with family and friends.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Franklin, sisters: Shirley Nickeson and husband William of Beatrice, NE; Dona Brungardt of Auburn, NE; Sondra DeWitt and husband Jerry of Beatrice, NE; brothers: Neil Brauch and wife Beverly of Odell, NE; and Gale Brauch of Hebron, NE.

She is survived by her children: Dennis Jurgens and wife Anita of Milford, CT; Sara Fisher and George Bouckenooghe of Half Moon Bay, CA; and Jan Dohmen and husband Ken of Treynor, IA; grandsons: Caleb Dohmen and wife Sarah and daughter Aspen of Council Bluffs, IA and Kade Dohmen of Council Bluffs, IA; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Beverly will be laid to rest at the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. No service will be held. Harman-Wright Mortuary, Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements. A guest book will be available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com