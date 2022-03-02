Bill D. Allen

Bill D. Allen, age 81 of Blue Springs passed away on March 1, 2022 at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln. He was born on December 25, 1940 in Sheridan County, Kansas to Loyal and Irene (Dunlap) Allen. He graduated from Sheridan County Public Schools in 1958. On January 15, 1961, he was united in marriage to Linda Colgrove. He worked as a supervisor for Hoover in Beatrice for over 39 years. Bill was a past member of the Blue Springs Volunteer Fire Department. He liked to travel and would hit every flea market and garage sale along the road to his destination. He was a “collector's collector,” and his collections included, but were not limited to rocks, cactus plants, Beanie Babies, coins, eagles, and lighthouses. Bill was a lover of all animals and through the years had a range of pets including hamsters, guinea pigs, pigeons, a skunk, and the typical dogs and cats.

Those left to mourn his passing are his daughters, Deborah Henrichs and husband Allan of Lincoln, Phyllis Mick and husband Ron of Wymore, and Christine Bartholomew and husband Mike of Beatrice; grandchildren, Stephanie (Von) Anderson, Chelsea Henrichs (special friend Eli Sorgic), Leah (Kolten) Lathrum; Cameron Mick (special friend Gabrielle Slapnicka), Sean (Raegan) Bartholomew, and Kylie (Brad) Bent; great grandchildren, Chase, Tre, Mykena, Izayha, Xaniya, Anna, Cade, Kruz, Kreed, Kellen, Harper, Haddie, and Reese; brothers, Ray (LaVonna) Allen and Robert (Carol) Allen; several nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Westside Baptist Church with Jon Palmquist officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m, and at the church one hour prior to the service Friday. A memorial has been established to the Westside Baptist Church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Bill's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com.

These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.