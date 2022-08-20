Bill Malchow, 63, of Hickman moved on from this earth August 16, 2022. He was born January 5, 1959 to Alvin and Nelvadene Malchow. An exuberant child, he was always inventing, running and playing with his cousins and spending time with his beloved grandma, Abbie DeBuhr. Bill met his other half, Debra Sue (as he would frequently call her) in 1982. They were married on November 5, 1982 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Bill and Deb were blessed to have two healthy children: Douglas Harm and Lisa Lynn. As someone who valued education, both formal and informal, Bill spent much of his time educating himself on the ins and outs of life. He graduated in 1977 from Beatrice High School. He attended Southeast Community College in Fairbury and graduated in 1986. Following his graduation from SCC-Fairbury, he applied to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Physician Assistant program, where he graduated in 1988. Bill worked as a PA-C in Geneva for four years, before moving his family to Cambridge where he and his wife would raise their two children for the next twenty years while he practiced family medicine. Over his time in Cambridge, Bill treated thousands of patients, who affectionately referred to him as Dr. Bill. Always questioning, looking deeper for answers and diagnoses, Bill spent a lot of his time ensuring his patients were taken care of in the best way possible. A mantra he held for his entire life was the Golden Rule and he always did his best to treat others as he would expect them to treat him; his patients being no different. In 2012, Bill was offered his dream job, working in the Emergency Room at Bryan East and West in Lincoln. Bill and Deb moved to Hickman where they would settle down perfectly in the middle of their two children, Doug and Lisa who live in Omaha and Pawnee City, respectively. Bill had a love of gardening; he could bring anything back to life, whether it be flowers, grass, tomato plants or corn. He loved being one with nature and nothing was more perfect to him than a 100 degree day in mid-July where he was in the garden working and ending with a cold beer on the patio. He was a firm believer in traveling and saw a great portion of the United States and parts of the world. One of his favorite places being Telluride, Colorado, where he loved attending the Telluride Blues and Brews festival each year in September. It wasn't just the mountains he loved, there was a special place in his heart for the southern United States, specifically Savannah, Georgia. There was something special to him about the hundreds year old Live Oaks through the squares in the city, draped with Spanish moss spaced perfectly; a look back into the past, but strong enough to see forward to the future. His dog, Barkley was his companion every single day and Bill loved to spoil Barkley with treats at the kitchen table. Whenever Bill would ask Barkley, “Do you want to go outside?” Barkley would respond with barks and howls; so excited to spend time with Bill playing ball, his favorite game. As a teenager, Bill saved his money from working at Safeway to buy several cars: a 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback, a 1968 Ford Fairlane, a 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 and a 1973 Mercury Cougar. There are numerous pictures of his cars and he would work for hours on end tuning them up, cleaning them and getting them ready to go cruise the streets of Beatrice with one of his best friends, Steve Kleine. Bill had an uncanny ability to listen and take in what was being said; reading the situation at hand, understanding the nuances and always having the right words at the right time.