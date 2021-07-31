Bobby Gene Folden, 78, of Beatrice passed away at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln. He was born August 5, 1942, in Red Cloud.

Survivors include his daughters, Brenda Folden of Aurora and Paula Shotton (Louis) of Osawatomie, KS; brother, David Folden (Kay) of Decatur, IL; stepdaughters, Rita Sue Starkweather, RaeAnne Jones, and Teresa Albers; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 2 stepgrandchildren.

Memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Harman-Wright Mortuary Chapel in Beatrice with Pastor Larry Dillon officiating. Graveside military rites will follow at Evergreen Home Cemetery, Beatrice with Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion, and the U.S. Navy in charge. A memorial is suggested to Teen Challenge. A guestbook is available online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary in charge of arrangements.