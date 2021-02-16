Her name is Bonnie Alice Sutter. She was born in Beatrice on June 27, 1942 to Louis Paul and Alma Ida Nies of Ellis. Her younger days were spent on a farm near Barneston. She graduated from Barneston High School in 1959. She moved to Beatrice after graduation. In 1960, she was selected amongst 32 contestants to reign over Beatrice's Silver Days as the Silver Dollar Queen. In a proud moment as Queen, she danced with world-renowned big band leader Guy Lombardo. While in Beatrice, she lived with her aunt and uncle, Erna and Cliff Saville, studied and apprenticed at Evelyn's Beauty Salon obtaining her Cosmetology License in 1961. After a move to Lincoln to be near her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Ronald Gene Sutter, she was employed as a receptionist and music room operator at the University of Nebraska Student Union. On June 10, 1962 at the United Methodist Church in Wymore, she married Ron. She then moved on to employment with the Nebraska Press Association until she and her husband moved to Kearney, where Ron commenced his law practice. In Kearney, she gave birth to her son Jason. In April of 1965, she and Ron moved to Beatrice and it was there that her daughter Jill and her son Jarod were born. She was employed at Beno's Dress Shop and other clothing stores, volunteered at the Bargain Box, and then became the telephone receptionist and teller at Beatrice National Bank, later Pinnacle Bank, until she retired in 2009. Her hobbies included attending her children's and grandchildren's activities, traveling, cooking, Facebook, and catching good movies.