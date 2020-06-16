Bonnie J. Saathoff

Due to current Covid -19 concerns, private family funeral services will be held for Bonnie's children, grandchildren, and pallbearers at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Leah Lawson officiating. A private family prayer service for the children will also be held at 9:45 a.m. at the church. We are asking that extended family members, friends, and public join us at Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice for prayer and burial at approximately 11:00 a.m. Social distancing will be observed for the funeral and burial service and everyone is requested to wear a mask. If you would like to watch Bonnie's funeral service or burial online, please go to St. John Lutheran Church's website and click on the link provided. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice from 3 – 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been setup to St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. Due to the current pandemic there will be no luncheon following the service. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.