Bonnie J. Saathoff

Bonnie J. (Milius) Saathoff
Bonnie J. (Milius) Saathoff, 80, went to her heavenly father on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 6, 1940 in Plymouth and attended Plymouth High School. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Plymouth. This was her home until she married LaVern Saathoff on September 9, 1956 at St. John Lutheran Church and moved to Beatrice. For 32 years, she delivered newspapers to local towns for the Beatrice Daily Sun. She also owned and operated Bonnie's Gifts and Ceramics, Homestead Paint Store, and was a partner with LaVern in managing multiple rental properties in the community. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice where she was active in WELCA, serving as President and was a member of Martha Circle. Bonnie was also a member of Mrs. Jaycees and Beatrice Soroptimist's Club. She enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, and spending time with her family, grandchildren, extended family, and friends.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Patricia Saathoff of Beatrice, Robert Saathoff and wife Amy of Wichita, KS, and Janet Hancock of Shawnee, KS; six grandsons, Justin, Caleb, and Brandon Saathoff, and Kyle, Tyler, and Casey Hancock; two great-grandchildren, Garrett and Paizley Saathoff; sisters-in-law, Kathy Milius, Lois Detters and husband Darrel, and Marilyn Saathoff; brothers-in-law, Clarence Saathoff and wife Virginia, Harlan and Bill Saathoff; in addition, numerous nieces and nephews. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, LaVern Saathoff; parents, Elmer and Iverna Milius, brothers, Larry Milius and Duane Milius; son-in-law, Deryl Hancock; parents-in-law, Ralph and Minnie Forden Saathoff; sisters-in-law, Almina Saathoff, Arlene Saathoff-Winslow Rhoads, and Anna Betten; brothers-in-law, Ralph Jr., Fred, Raymond, Elmer and infant Renken Saathoff; in addition, in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Due to current Covid -19 concerns, private family funeral services will be held for Bonnie's children, grandchildren, and pallbearers at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Leah Lawson officiating. A private family prayer service for the children will also be held at 9:45 a.m. at the church. We are asking that extended family members, friends, and public join us at Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice for prayer and burial at approximately 11:00 a.m. Social distancing will be observed for the funeral and burial service and everyone is requested to wear a mask. If you would like to watch Bonnie's funeral service or burial online, please go to St. John Lutheran Church's website and click on the link provided. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice from 3 – 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been setup to St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. Due to the current pandemic there will be no luncheon following the service. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.
