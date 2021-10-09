Bonnie M. Strayer, 86, of Beatrice passed away on October 4, 2021, at Gold Crest Retirement Center of Adams. She was born in Wymore to Orall and Justine (Mick) Stull on February 22, 1935 and grew up in the area. Bonnie married Ronald Lyons and shortly after moved to Arizona. After Ronald's death, she moved back to Nebraska. Bonnie married Berl Strayer and for a brief time they lived in Crete before moving to Odell. After Berl's death, she moved to Beatrice. She enjoyed crafting, playing cards, games, puzzles and loved birds.