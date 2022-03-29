Bonnie Oestreich

Bonnie Jean Kearns was born on July 13, 1923 in Fact, KS, to George and Bertha (Mickle) Kearns. She attended school through the eighth grade and later received her GED. On August 26, 1944, she eloped and was united in marriage to Wilbur H “Pete” Oestreich while he was on weekend furlough in Little Rock, AR. It was a union that lasted 74 years until Pete's death on September 18, 2018. Together they owned a dance hall called the Club Royal in Linn, KS, before the couple and three young children (Wesley, Wayne and Denise) moved to Beatrice. While living in Beatrice, Bonnie was a busy mother and homemaker. Over the coming years, their fourth child (Donnetta) was added to the family. Bonnie became an accomplished cake decorator and pie maker. She worked in several local cafes as cook and pie maker; among them were Beatrice Good Samaritan, Eleanor's Café, Daylight Donut, Henry's Bowl, Country Club and the Beatrice Sale Barn. She became a supplier of homemade pies to countless neighbors and women's clubs. It was not uncommon for her bake more than a dozen pies in a morning. She and Pete enjoyed square dancing, card clubs and many dinners and benefits supporting St. Paul's Lutheran School. Later in life, she crocheted many afghans for grandchildren and spent hours with her two daughters and Pete making craft items to sell at local Craft Fairs. On the evening of March 27, 2022, God peacefully called Bonnie home to heaven at the age of 98 years, 8 months.