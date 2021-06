Join us in celebrating the life of Bonnie A. (Nies) Sutter, born June 27, 1942 and passed away February 13, 2021. Open house style celebration to honor Bonnie on her birthday Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at Vintage Venue, 620 Court St., Beatrice, NE 68310. We would love for you to join us and share your stories and favorite memories of Bonnie.