Bradley J. Oswald, 55
Bradley J. Oswald, 55, of Lincoln, formerly of Beatrice passed away on June 29, 2023 in Lincoln. He was born on December 15, 1967 in Omaha to Darrell and Janis (Brake) Oswald. He grew up in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1986. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps for five years and then went on to attend the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He lived in California for 20 plus years working in the mortgage industry. He married Manami Ideno and together they were blessed with two sons, Connor and Dalton. Brad later moved back to Lincoln where he was working in the insurance industry. He enjoyed cooking, playing cards and poker, telling stories, spending time with his friends and family, and was a sports enthusiast.
Survivors include his father, Darrell Oswald of Beatrice; two sons, Connor and Dalton of Japan; two brothers, Daryl (Kimberly) Oswald of Laguna Beach, CA, and Bryan (Ronda) Oswald of Lincoln; one sister, Angela Oswald of Lincoln; nieces and nephews, Mariah, Deidrik, Mason, Gabriella, Shaqkobi and Regan; best friend, Bob White of Beatrice; aunts, uncles and numerous other relatives. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janis Oswald (2018); grandparents, Kendrick and Esther Brake, Raymond Oswald, and Lorraine Croucher.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from noon until 3:00 P.M. at the Veterans Club (701 Dorsey Street) in Beatrice. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.