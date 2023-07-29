Bradley J. Oswald, 55, of Lincoln, formerly of Beatrice passed away on June 29, 2023 in Lincoln. He was born on December 15, 1967 in Omaha to Darrell and Janis (Brake) Oswald. He grew up in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1986. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps for five years and then went on to attend the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He lived in California for 20 plus years working in the mortgage industry. He married Manami Ideno and together they were blessed with two sons, Connor and Dalton. Brad later moved back to Lincoln where he was working in the insurance industry. He enjoyed cooking, playing cards and poker, telling stories, spending time with his friends and family, and was a sports enthusiast.