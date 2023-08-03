Bradley Scott Allen, 60

Bradley Scott Allen, 60, of Beatrice Nebraska, passed away on July 29th, 2023, in Lincoln.

He was born on Friday December 28th, 1962, in Milwaukee Wisconsin to Jerrold and Bernice (Krasonya) Allen. He moved to Oxnard California at 4 years old where he attended school. In his early adult life, he traveled to many states while being employed by a restoration company cleaning up from natural disasters and terroristic threats, he was part of the 1993 clean-up of the World Trade Centers.

He eventually landed in Nebraska where he planted roots. Brad was a genuine handyman, nothing he couldn't accomplish. He worked as a plumber, roofer, contractor, and specialized as an Arborist. He spent many years working for local tree companies but exceled in tree work using hooks and ropes against all odds and countless surgeries. He enjoyed spending time with family and especially his grandkids, traveling, riding dirt bikes and motorcycles (especially his first ever Harley Davidson), boxing, karate, fishing, playing cards, crafting things from wood and trees he had cut down, gardening, cooking, spending time at lakes and ponds, and watching professional wrestling and sports.

Brad is survived by his wife Deborah Allen of Beatrice; his children Barretta Allen of Bayard Travis Allen and fiancé Antonia Allen of Scottsbluff, Mike Fulton and wife Shannon, Kylee Fulton and fiancé Jake Bednar, Shayla Dean and husband Austin Dean, all of Beatrice; grandchildren Jason, Aiden, Barretta, and Chancellor Allen, Aundrea, Alexzandria, Aubree, Annalicia, and Travis Allen, Emma Fulton, Tayten, Paisley, and Talon Belding, Jerica and Ethan Forney, Trake Bednar, Jackson and Cayde White; and great granddaughter Amara Allen; mother Bernice Lybolt of Oxnard California; Brothers Theodore (Ted) Allen, Michael (Mick) Allen, Matt Allen, and Jerrold (Jerry) Allen; brother in-laws Tom Graham and wife Diane, Lonnie Graham, and Richard Graham.

He was preceded in death by his father Jerrold Allen; his stepfather Jerry Lybolt; in-laws Maurice and Shirley Graham.

A Celebration of Life for Brad will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Friday, August 11th, 2023 at Chautauqua Tabernacle in Beatrice. Casual dress is suggested. Cremation has taken place so there will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been Established to the family's choice with Shayla Dean and Jerica Forney in charge.