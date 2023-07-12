Brenda M. Jurgens, 84, of Hastings, formerly Beatrice, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society of Hastings with her two children by her side. Brenda was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on May 31, 1939 to Francis and Wilma (Staack) Hense. She graduated from Dubuque High School in 1957 and attended the University of Dubuque. Brenda met Rev. William "Bill" Jurgens at a Student Association Sunday Night Fellowship and they were later married on April 30, 1960. They lived in Auburn, NE from 1963-1974. In 1974, Bill was called to Zion Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell where they lived from 1974-1994. They moved to Beatrice in 1994. Brenda enjoyed Circle group at church, volunteering at the Beatrice Humane Society, working with Mother to Mother ministry, singing in church and at weddings, reading, sewing, and crafting. She had a huge circle of friends and was very involved with church activities. She loved to travel with Bill and their adventures took them all over the world. Her love of animals and helping them was a cause very near and dear to her heart.