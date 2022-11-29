Brenda Rayburn

Brenda Joyce (Coates) Rayburn, 79, of Beatrice passed away on November 23, 2022, in Beatrice. She was born on April 8th, 1943, to Lester and Milgene (Dempsey) Coates in Little Rock, AK.

Brenda is survived by her husband Robert; son Quint; daughter LeShara; stepdaughter Cheryl (David); five grandkids and three great-grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Darren, sister Betty, and brother Jerry.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Kathy Dilley officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 29, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Hospital. You may view the entire obituary and leave condolences online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary of Beatrice in charge of arrangements.