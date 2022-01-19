Bret Schwarz

Bret Austin Schwarz, 58, of Topeka, Kansas formerly of Beatrice, died Wednesday, January 13, 2022, at his home. He moved to Beatrice and worked for Spady-Runcie Chevrolet in the sales and finance departments. He then moved to Aurora, Nebraska and became a part owner in Advantage Chevrolet and worked in sales, finance, and management.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Duluth, Kansas. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 6:00 .m. until 8:00 p.m. at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. They suggest memorial contributions to Fellowship of Christian Athletes or St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.