Brian K. Carnes, 52, of Crete, passed away on April 14, 2021 in Lincoln. He was born on September 20, 1968 to Robert and Linda (Kelley) Carnes.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Crete. The Rosary Service was on Monday at 7:00 p.m. at the church. Visitation was on Monday from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.