Brian Nelson

Brian K. Nelson, 60 years of age, of DeWitt passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday evening, July 22, 2022. He was born on July 30, 1961 in Owatonna, MN to David and Zetty Claire (Bailey) Nelson, and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1980. Brian married Barbara Kubista on June 18, 1983 and they have lived in DeWitt since 1994. He had farmed and worked Quality Assurance at Smithfield COOP before retiring in 2021. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt; the Masonic Lodge #26, AF & AM in Beatrice, Blue Valley Shrine Club, and Sesostris Shrine in Lincoln including the Roadrunners and Fireman Units. He was a Hunters Education teacher and wrestling instructor, and kept stats at wrestling meets. He enjoyed playing cards, farming, golfing and grilling and watching Star Wars and John Wayne. Brian greatly enjoyed his work with the Shriners and especially loved being a Roadrunner (providing hospital transportation to Shrine children and their families).