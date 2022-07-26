Brian Nelson

Brian K. Nelson
Brian K. Nelson, 60 years of age, of DeWitt passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday evening, July 22, 2022. He was born on July 30, 1961 in Owatonna, MN to David and Zetty Claire (Bailey) Nelson, and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1980. Brian married Barbara Kubista on June 18, 1983 and they have lived in DeWitt since 1994. He had farmed and worked Quality Assurance at Smithfield COOP before retiring in 2021. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt; the Masonic Lodge #26, AF & AM in Beatrice, Blue Valley Shrine Club, and Sesostris Shrine in Lincoln including the Roadrunners and Fireman Units. He was a Hunters Education teacher and wrestling instructor, and kept stats at wrestling meets. He enjoyed playing cards, farming, golfing and grilling and watching Star Wars and John Wayne. Brian greatly enjoyed his work with the Shriners and especially loved being a Roadrunner (providing hospital transportation to Shrine children and their families).
Survivors include his wife Barbara; daughters Janet (Brad) Slama, Karen Nelson (friend Dave Thomsen), and Lisa (Trent) Toelle; 3 grandchildren Marie, Christopher and John Slama; parents David and Zetty Claire Nelson; brothers Doug (Dawn) Nelson, Brad (Sharon) Nelson, and Gregg (Denise) Nelson; mother-in-law Fran Kubista; brothers-in-law Steve (Carol) Kubista and Doug (Toni) Kubista; and several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt with Reverend Travis Panning officiating. Public visitation will be held from noon-8:00 p.m. Sunday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with his family greeting friends from 4-6:00 p.m. A Masonic Memorial Service will be held Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Monday at the church. A memorial has been established to the Sesostris Shrine Temple and the Trinity Lutheran Church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Brian's online guestbook at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.