Brian Rahe

Brian L. Rahe

Brian L. Rahe, 72 years of age, of DeWitt passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, November 6, 2022. He was born on November 26, 1949 in Beatrice to Raymond and Arline (Henke) Rahe and lived in DeWitt his entire life. Brian was a 1968 graduate of Tri County High School and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He worked at American Tool Company in DeWitt and retired when the plant closed. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt. Brian enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing fastpitch softball, bowling and cruising in his Side by Side.

Survivors include his brothers Bruce Rahe and wife Yvonne and Brent Rahe, all of DeWitt; sister-in-law Peggy Rahe of Polk; nephews and nieces Trisha (Sean) Alexander of Lincoln, Travis Rahe of DeWitt, Kami (Cole) Buss of San Antonio, Jordan Rahe (special friend Mallaree) of DeWitt, and Whitney Rahe (special friend Kamal) of Lincoln; step- and great nieces and nephews, and cousins. Brian was preceded in death by his parents; brother Brad Rahe (1998), and nephew Holden Rahe.

There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life service and the burial of his ashes at the Oak Grove Cemetery in DeWitt will take place at a later date. A memorial has been established to the DeWitt Fire and Rescue with the funeral home in charge. Sign Brian's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt.