Bridget Barker

Bridget Diane Barker

Bridget Diane Barker, 50 years of age, of Filley passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 23, 2021. She was born on June 22, 1971. Bridget started dating Patrick Barker in high school and they later married. She worked hard all her life, always having a job working places like American Tool, Denny's, K & B Tobacco Outlet and currently in production at Accuma Corporation. Bridget enjoyed going to the casino, fishing, husker football and especially the time with her children and grandchildren.

Bridget is survived by her husband, Patrick; children, Presley Barker and fiancée Lindsey Durman of Beatrice, Brianna Barker and fiancé Devon Kagy of Fairbury, Anastasia Barker and fiancé Kyle Wienke, Mathew Barker of Filley; grandchildren, Max Wienke, Millie Kagy and soon to be born, Brandon Kagy; siblings, Billy, Shawna, Charlene, Annette, Cande, April, Patsy, Floyd; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Reynolds.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Interment will follow in the Filley Cemetery south of Filley. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements