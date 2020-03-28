Bruce E. Reinwald

Bruce E. Reinwald at the age of 74 passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Henry Mayo Hospital in Santa Clarita, CA. Bruce was born in Beatrice on December 28, 1945; the first born to Merlin and Dorothy Reinwald. He was a band member for Beatrice High School playing the trombone with great enthusiasm. He served in the Army Reserve and was a member of the Freemasons. He retired in 2014 as a Quality Assurance Manager, a career he truly loved.

Survived by four children son, Alex Reinwald and his fianceé Brittany, son, Marc (Wendy) Harris, daughter, Mary (Tommy) Smart, and son Sean Chambers. Bruce was a very proud grandfather to Haley Williams, Ethan and Andrew Chambers, Nick Ferguson, Rachel and Nolan Harris, Austin Griffith and Jess Smart and one great-granddaughter, Lucy Griffith. Bruce was the oldest of four siblings, brothers, Dennis and Wayne and sister, Sue McKay, with several nieces and nephews.

Bruce was loved by everyone he met, he had a kind, genuine, caring soul. He always had a way to put a smile on your face, whether it was just lending an ear or telling one of his many stories and jokes. He will be truly missed by all family and friends.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Santa Clarita, CA and Nebraska.

