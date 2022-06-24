Bruce Haughton

Bruce E. Haughton, 75, of Pawnee City, passed away June 14, 2022. He was born November 6, 1946 to Ernest and Velora (Bartels) Haughton. Graduated Tecumseh High School in 1965. Longtime Business Education Teacher at Pawnee City as well as substitute teacher for Wymore Southern and Beatrice Schools. He also worked as an insurance agent. Bruce was an active member of his church and community. He served as elder, president, trustee, and Sunday school teacher through the years at Zion Lutheran Church. He was president of the Pawnee City High School Athletic Boosters, Pawnee City High School Foundation President, member of the Pawnee City Historical Society, Pawnee City Housing Authority, Pawnee Pride Committee, city council, Rotary member and did much volunteer work for his community.