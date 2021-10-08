Bruce W. Slaven, 62, of Conroe, TX, formerly of Beatrice, died on September 27, 2021 at St. Luke's Hospital in The Woodlands, TX, with his wife by his side. Bruce was born in Walnut Creek, CA on January 22, 1959 to Charles D. Slaven and Jean (Dunn) Johnson. Bruce graduated from Locust Grove High School in Locust Grove, OK. in 1977. He joined the Air Force on December 29, 1976. He was stationed in Bitburg, Germany during the latter parts of the Cold War. Bruce served as a jet engine mechanic with the Bitburg EC Wizards. He enjoyed going on TDY to see different parts of Europe. While in the military, he was blessed with four children: Nicole, Misti, Sean and Benjamin. Bruce and his family moved back to Beatrice in 1986. He served as a police officer for the Beatrice Police Department and a deputy sheriff for the Gage County Sheriff's Department. While a deputy sheriff, he was on the SWAT Team, the Rescue Dive Team and attended a Bomb School in New Mexico. Over the past thirty years, Bruce was a truck driver and became an Owner Operator in 2010. Bruce enjoyed training others in each of these careers. On December 29, 2012, Bruce married the love of his life, JoDee Baker. They loved their time together as a team driving their truck all over the lower 48 states and telling people "We're paid tourists". Bruce also loved the vacation trips they took together on their motorcycles. Some of the things Bruce enjoyed most in his adult life was spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with his dad and family in Texas. He enjoyed his chats on the phone with his mother and visits he shared with her. He loved seeing and visiting his children and stepchildren. He especially enjoyed playing and watching movies with all the grandkids. His other interests included recreational diving (Master Diver), spending time with friends, planning and leading group motorcycle trips, and seeing the countryside with his wife and friends.