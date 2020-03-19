Bryson Haecker

CORRECTION, funeral services are postponed until a future date. Limited visitation will be held from 1 to 8 P.M. with family greeting friends from 4 to 8 P.M. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth. Private family ONLY graveside services will be in the Centerville Cemetery near Martell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.