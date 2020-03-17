Bryson J Haecker

Bryson J Haecker, 15 years of age, of Plymouth passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Jefferson Community Health and Life in Fairbury after injuries suffered in a motor vehicle accident. He was born on May 6, 2004 in Lincoln to Benji and Sarah (Kersten) Haecker. Bryson was currently a student in the 10th grade at Tri County Public Schools where he was involved in baseball, track and band. He was working as a groomer and dog walker for a golden retriever facility. Bryson enjoyed gaming, baseball, friends, family, 4 wheeling, fishing, being adventurous yet kind and making kids smile.

Bryson is survived by his mother, Sarah Godinez and husband Nathan of Lincoln; father, Benji Haecker and wife Sara of Plymouth; sisters, Charlee Haecker, Lana “Buddy” Bradley; brothers, Andrew Kersten, Bryson Godinez, Zayden Godinez, Keegan Bradley, Brennan Bradley; nephew, Nolan Kersten; grandparents, Doug and Anne Kersten of Sprague, Larry and Vicki Schmidt of Plymouth; great-grandparents, Virginia Kersten, Gaynelle Coulter, both of Crete; dog and best buddy, Herman; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and classmates. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jerry Haecker; and uncle, Timothy Kersten.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Fiday, March 20, 2020 at the Plymouth Community Building in Plymouth with Jon Palmquist officiating. The family has asked that attendees wear black and yellow colors in support of Bryson's love for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Interment will follow in the Centerville Cemetery near Martell. Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 P.M. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 P.M. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth in charge of arrangements. If you are at risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus, please refrain from attending services.

