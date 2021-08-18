Buddy Robeson

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Holt United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home. Cards of condolence may be mailed to 668 Scout Ridge Circle Adams, NE 68301 C/O Steve Robeson. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 21st, 2021, at the Holt United Methodist Church in Holt, Mo. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the church. Friends may view and pay respects from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery, Holt, Mo. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. (816) 740 -4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com