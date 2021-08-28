On August 11, 2021, Byron Rhine passed away at the age of 81. Byron was born July 10, 1940 in Beatrice to Carl and Neva Rhine. He went to school at Union Center and Liberty High School then proudly served in the Army and Army National Reserves. He went to trade school and worked as a mechanic, owned Rhine Service Station in Virginia and farmed near Blue Springs. In 1985, he moved to Rock Springs, WY where he was a diesel mechanic at Bridger Coal Company until his retirement. Upon retirement, he enjoyed traveling and lived in Nebraska and Benton, KY. He loved to fix things, hunt, fish, joke around and tell stories. He raised two daughters and taught them many things like “You're only as good as your word,” “If it hurts when you do that, don't do that,” “The first hundred years are the worst” and “Nobody gets out of this life alive.”