Byron W. Ray, 91 years of age, of Beatrice passed away in Lincoln on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1929 northeast of Nelson, Neb. to Millard and Lourilla (Mumma) Ray and was a 1947 graduate of Superior High School. Byron served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict from December 28, 1950 until December 18, 1954. He was a Staff Sergeant and was stationed in England. He married Rose Hrabak on June 16, 1956 in Beatrice. Byron then graduated from Denver University in 1959 with a BS in Business Administration. He was employed by the CB&Q railroad in Beatrice as a telegraph operator and was traffic manager for Farmers Marketing Association in Denver until his retirement, and then moved back to Beatrice in 1994. He had been the caretaker of the First Presbyterian Church in Beatrice for many years starting in 1996. He was a member of the Beatrice Masonic Lodge #26, AF&AM, Bitting-Norman Post #27, American Legions, Early Risers Kiwanis Club and served as Lt. Governor of the NE/IA Division #22, Denver and the Delta New Alpha Transportation Clubs, and the Nuckolls County Genealogy Society. Byron enjoyed photography and genealogy.