Carl Edward Wollenburg

Carl Edward Wollenburg, 76, passed away of natural causes on April 27, 2020. He was born on October 15, 1943 to Theodore and Marie (Papke) Wollenburg. Carl was a graduate of DeWitt High School, Class of 1961, and was a member of the Nebraska Air National Guard. He was a farmer and a Co-op Elevator Employee. Carl enjoyed woodworking, welding, following sports, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: (Ted, 1985 & Marie, 1992), brother Roger (2007), and brother-in-law Rev. Larry L. Meyer (2005). Carl is survived by his sisters: Marilyn (Jack) Greenlee of Grand Rapids, MI, Carol Meyer of Lincoln, nieces & nephews: Renee (Derek) Shearer, Rebekka (Kirk) Meyer-Sander, Rachel (Robb) Meyer-Truedinger, Mariah (Rev. Paul) Meyer LeFeber, Mikah Meyer, seven great-nieces & nephews and many friends & relatives.

No services at this time. Memorials may be sent to First Trinity Lutheran Church, Hwy 4, Beatrice, Nebraska. Condolences may be left at www.kunclfh.com

