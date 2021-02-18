Carl Lytle

Carl Sampson Lytle, Jr. was born on December 8, 1931, and passed away peacefully in his home on February 12, 2021, at the age of 89. One of four children born to Carl Sampson and Helen (Siebolts) Lytle, he lived in or near Odell his whole long life. He was a veteran of the Korean War, and he owned grocery stores in Lanham and then Odell. He retired from the FSA in 2010. He married Marilyn White, the love of his life and the mother of his two children, in 1963. Carl had a collection of over 600 levels he amassed from attending many auctions and joked about being “half a bubble off.” He was a stubborn German, extremely particular, an excellent judge of character, and never met someone he couldn't strike up a conversation with.