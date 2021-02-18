Carl Lytle

Carl Sampson Lytle, Jr.
Carl Sampson Lytle, Jr. was born on December 8, 1931, and passed away peacefully in his home on February 12, 2021, at the age of 89. One of four children born to Carl Sampson and Helen (Siebolts) Lytle, he lived in or near Odell his whole long life. He was a veteran of the Korean War, and he owned grocery stores in Lanham and then Odell. He retired from the FSA in 2010. He married Marilyn White, the love of his life and the mother of his two children, in 1963. Carl had a collection of over 600 levels he amassed from attending many auctions and joked about being “half a bubble off.” He was a stubborn German, extremely particular, an excellent judge of character, and never met someone he couldn't strike up a conversation with.
Carl is survived by his wife, Marilyn (White) Lytle; son and daughter-in-law Patrick and Mickey Lytle of Verona, WI, grandkids Sean and Andrea; sister Ruth Leitschuck of Beatrice and sister-in-law Deanna Lytle of Lincoln; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Carlyn, sister Lois Haley, brother Ken Lytle, and brothers-in-law Don Leitschuck and Boyd “Mick” Haley. The family would like to thank the many caregivers of Home Instead/Southeast Nebraska Senior Care, BCH Hospice, Becky, Kelsey, Dr. Paulmeyer, Erin Dorn, Dr. Bajwa, Steve Manley, the Mike Klecan family, and a plethora of friends and neighbors for all their work and care to maintain Carl's quality of life and be able to remain in his home, which was so very important to him.
A private family service will be held. A public celebration of Carl's life will be held at a later date. Inurnment at the Odell Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Odell Volunteer Fire Department EMTs and the Odell Public Library. Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home in Odell is in charge of the arrangements.