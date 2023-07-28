Carol Ann Neal (Wallman), 72, peacefully entered heaven on July 23rd, 2023 in the presence of her loved ones while at Bryan West hospice after experiencing unexpected complications from surgery. Carol was born on June 10th, 1951 in Beatrice, Nebraska to her parents, Henry and Doris Wallman and had a sister, Val, and brother, Denny. After high school, she married Ivan Gross and gave birth to two children, Kerry and Amy. They later divorced and she married Edward Neal. They had many happy years and adventures together until Ed lost a battle with cancer. Carol spent most of her working years caring for others as a CNA and Restorative Tech at Parkview Village, and ultimately worked in the Medical Records department. She also worked as a bookkeeper in Marysville, KS until her retirement, when she continued to work part-time in the deli at Sunmart. Carol was well-loved at Sunmart, as she still enjoyed visiting her Sunmart "family" while shopping and sharing the events of her life. She couldn't walk through Sunmart without someone recognizing her, and her eyes lit up when this happened. In retirement, Carol enjoyed watching westerns and crime/drama shows on tv, watching her beautiful roses grow, and attending family events as she was able. Carol was independent, as displayed by her pulling up her carpets and sanding/refinishing her beautiful wood floors all by herself with a small, handheld sander. She loved visits from her friends, especially Carolyn and Fonz, and missed spending time with them playing pitch. She was well-known in the community and a long-time member of the Eagles Auxiliary, while also enjoying socializing at the Legion. She loved her Huskers and had a house full of Husker memorabilia. She became a great-grandma to Brooks, Rory, and Jorja a few months before her passing. Carol is survived by her brother, Denny (Karen) Wallman, sister Val (Al) Buss, son Kerry (Barb) Gross, daughter Amy (Wade) Spencer, grandchildren Quirstin, Skyla, Cara (Conner) Pahl, Gehde (Shelby), Aaliyah, Jordan, and Ava, and great-grandchildren Brooks, Rory, and Jorja. Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward Neal, and her parents. A brief ceremony for inurnment of her remains will be held at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice, 408 North 33rd Street on Friday, August 4th at 10:30 AM, with a Celebration of Life luncheon to follow at the American Legion in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice.