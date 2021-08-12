Carol E. Heidbrink, 83, of Odell, passed away August 9, 2021. She was born November 2, 1937, in Carbondale, IL. She was the daughter of the late Dr. E. R. Carman and Elsa L. (Friday) Carman. Carol graduated from Carbondale Community H. S. in 1955. After initially starting out towards a degree in nursing, she received a B.S. Degree in Education from Southern Illinois University in 1960. She taught school in Norfolk, VA, Elizabeth, IL, Beatrice and Odell for a total of 31 years. While teaching in Odell, she met Charlie Heidbrink and they were married in 1974. He adopted her two sons and they made Odell their home. The hobbies she most enjoyed were roller skating, stamping, and scrapbooking with her friends, caring for her flowers in the yard, and spending time with her grandchildren. She always had a cheerful personality and would always greet you with a smile. She was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed.