Carol E. Heidbrink
Carol E. Heidbrink, 83, of Odell, passed away August 9, 2021. She was born November 2, 1937, in Carbondale, IL. She was the daughter of the late Dr. E. R. Carman and Elsa L. (Friday) Carman. Carol graduated from Carbondale Community H. S. in 1955. After initially starting out towards a degree in nursing, she received a B.S. Degree in Education from Southern Illinois University in 1960. She taught school in Norfolk, VA, Elizabeth, IL, Beatrice and Odell for a total of 31 years. While teaching in Odell, she met Charlie Heidbrink and they were married in 1974. He adopted her two sons and they made Odell their home. The hobbies she most enjoyed were roller skating, stamping, and scrapbooking with her friends, caring for her flowers in the yard, and spending time with her grandchildren. She always had a cheerful personality and would always greet you with a smile. She was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband Charlie Heidbrink, sons David Heidbrink (Connie) of Beatrice and Mark Heidbrink (Lisa) of Lincoln, sister Susan Bowers of Fairbury, niece Debbie Carman of Carbondale, and their families, grandchildren Jenni Bernhardt, Tara Hanshaw, Kacie Heidbrink, Miranda Heidbrink and great-grandchildren Riley & Bryce Bernhardt and Blake & Brant Hanshaw. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. E.R. and Elsa Carman, brother E.R. “Zeb” Carman, brothers-in-law Dennis Heidbrink, Russell Heidbrink, Kenneth Bowers, niece Julie Carman, and great-niece Courtney Dawn Rieckenberg.
Services will be Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Odell. Burial will be in the Odell City Cemetery. Memorials will go to the Family's Choice. Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home in Odell is assisting with arrangements.