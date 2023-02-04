Carol Jean (Topp) Gimeson
Carol Jean (Topp) Gimeson, 74, of rural Humboldt, was born on October 26, 1948 in Tecumseh to Ervin and Edith (Sargent) Topp. She was the oldest of four children raised in Tecumseh where she attended school. Carol graduated from Tecumseh High School with the class of 1967 and continued her education by attending the Clarkson School of Nursing in Omaha, where she earned her nursing license. On June 6, 1971, Carol was united in marriage to Norman Leuenberger in Tecumseh. To this union two daughters, Sara and Jill were born. The couple would later divorce. Carol began her career working as a nurse in hospitals in Beatrice and Humboldt. She later became the Director of Nursing at Colonial Acres Nursing Home in Humboldt, Pawnee Manor in Pawnee City, and Belle Terrace in Tecumseh. On December 27, 1989, Carol was united in marriage to Earl Gimeson and the couple moved to a farm south of Humboldt. Carol was a devoted member of the Christian Church in Humboldt where she served the church in many capacities including deaconess and elder. In her spare time, she was an avid reader and loved sewing, especially for her kids and grandkids. But most of all, Carol loved spending time with her family. Carol passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at her home in rural Humboldt, having reached the earthly age of seventy-four years, three months and five days.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl, nephew Jesse Topp and sister-in-law Cherri Topp. Carol is survived by her loving daughters: Sara Allen and husband Ed of Humboldt, Jill Allen and husband Travis of Beatrice; grandchildren: Damian Allen of Utica, Schuyler Allen and wife Kayleigh of Beatrice, Courtney Allen and friend Chad Cudaback of Lincoln, Carissa Allen of Humboldt, Kendle Burow of Omaha, Caleb Allen and wife Alexis of Beatrice, Mariah Allen and fiancé Chase Dissmeyer of Beatrice; great-grandchildren: Kaidan and Kali Allen of Utica, Jayden, Ryker, Kinsley and Merrick Allen of Beatrice; brothers: Jim Topp of Tecumseh, George Topp and wife Lorie of Tecumseh, Ron Topp of Tecumseh; brothers-in-law: Merle Gimeson of Grant, Russ Gimeson and wife Celeste of Spring Hill, FL; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Christian Church in Humboldt, Nebraska with Pastor Howard Blecha officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the Wherry Mortuary, 207 N. Nemaha Street in Humboldt, Nebraska with family greeting friends from 3-5 p.m. at the mortuary. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family's choice with a later designation.