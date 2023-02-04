Carol Jean (Topp) Gimeson, 74, of rural Humboldt, was born on October 26, 1948 in Tecumseh to Ervin and Edith (Sargent) Topp. She was the oldest of four children raised in Tecumseh where she attended school. Carol graduated from Tecumseh High School with the class of 1967 and continued her education by attending the Clarkson School of Nursing in Omaha, where she earned her nursing license. On June 6, 1971, Carol was united in marriage to Norman Leuenberger in Tecumseh. To this union two daughters, Sara and Jill were born. The couple would later divorce. Carol began her career working as a nurse in hospitals in Beatrice and Humboldt. She later became the Director of Nursing at Colonial Acres Nursing Home in Humboldt, Pawnee Manor in Pawnee City, and Belle Terrace in Tecumseh. On December 27, 1989, Carol was united in marriage to Earl Gimeson and the couple moved to a farm south of Humboldt. Carol was a devoted member of the Christian Church in Humboldt where she served the church in many capacities including deaconess and elder. In her spare time, she was an avid reader and loved sewing, especially for her kids and grandkids. But most of all, Carol loved spending time with her family. Carol passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at her home in rural Humboldt, having reached the earthly age of seventy-four years, three months and five days.