Carol J. Siebe passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Born on Dec. 16, 1933, in Beatrice to Fred and Elizabeth (Engel) Coates. Carol and her husband, Don raised 8 children (6 sons and 2 daughters) in the Jansen area, Beatrice and Lincoln. The couple and their children enjoyed spending time at Lake Leba in Fremont. Carol retired from Brunswick.

She is survived by her children Larry (Pat) of Lincoln, Wes (Sandy), Dean (Rose), all of Dubuque, IA, Don (Shannon) of Fremont, Susan (Michael) Booth of Valley, Carol (Bill) Denlinger of Cape Coral, FL; daughter-in-law Penny Siebe of Lincoln; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren; sisters June Hostetter of Louisville, IA, Freida Oltman and Donna Lant of Lincoln; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Don, her parents, sons David and Arlon and 4 brothers and 2 sisters.