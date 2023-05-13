Carol J. “CJ” Wehrbein, 81

Carol J. “CJ” Wehrbein, 81, of Beatrice died at the Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. She was born May 31, 1941 at Scottsbluff. She married Gerald L. Wehrbein on January 17, 1958 at Steinauer and they lived and farmed near Burchard and Filley before moving to Lincoln. They move back to Beatrice in 1994. She worked at Earl May in Lincoln and Beatrice, Sunmart and Hidden Acres Golf Course. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice. She enjoyed gardening, going on walks, the Huskers, her dogs and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Judy Weyers and special friend Dwane Landon of Beatrice; four grandchildren, Jill (Brian) Sasse, Ashley Weyers, Brian (Chanae) Weyers and Amy Heideman and special friend Cody Creek; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Adelade (Jim) Kinghorn; brother, Robert Lovitt; sister-in-law, Arlene Lovitt; stepsister, Mildred Phelps; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, L.H Lovitt and Marguerite Hause Lovitt Searcey; husband, Gerald Wehrbein (2017); son, Howard L. Wehrbein (2018); grandson, Craig Weyers (2019); stepdad, John Searcey; brother, Charles Lovitt; sister, Charlene (Lorance) Hippen.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. Burial will be in the Lewiston Cemetery.

A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 A.M. at the church on Tuesday. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice from 9:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday with the family greeting friends and relatives from 5:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice in charge of arrangements.